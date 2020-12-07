2021 Chevy Silverado 4WD LTZ Heavy Duty is eye candy with power

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the outside, the 2021 Chevy Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew Heavy Duty Truck looks like a sports car that can leave everyone behind at the track.

The exterior dazzles the eyes. The car comes standard with 18-inch, 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Silver painted accents. This eye candy sits inside 18-inch LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires.

Chrome is a nice touch on the outside: with chrome handles, chrome mirror caps and chrome front and rear bumpers. The truck also comes standard with deep-tinted glass, which is very sexy.

But this is an all-around great vehicle with a starting porice around $47,000 that gets you where you want to go with as much stuff as you need.

The interior is nice and roomy, with space enough for five. And, it’s got a modern feel, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming standard inside the big cabin.

With two heavy-duty powertrain options, innovative towing technologies, and a large and functional Durabed, Silverado HD is ready to work from the moment the ignition key turns it on. You get a lot of power from a 6.2-liter V8 direction injection with a variable valve gas 420 horsepower engine that produces a hefty 383 pound-feet of torque.

And whatever the job, there are five unique trim levels ready to match your need.

To make sure you can see where you are going in rain and shine the Silverado comes standard with halogen reflector headlamps and high intensity LED reflectors. Stop and reverse lights are also lit with incandescent tail lamps, which you would grow to appreciate in dark places like big box parking lots.

You will also love the tailgate with EZ lift assist including a power lock and release.

To top it all off, the Silverado gets 23 miles per gallon on the highway and 17 in the city, which speaks to its modern sensibility. Nice to know you can pull with the big boys and save on gas with the best in your class.

As for safety, the LTZ comes standard with six airbags and HD rear vision camera, so you can easily see what’s behind you. And who doesn’t need hitch guidance.

To avoid hassles and guarantee you are always safe, the vehicle is equipped with both OnStar and Chevrolet connected services.

Towing is a breeze, especially if you turbocharge the four cylinder, which improves the tow rating by 2,600 pounds to a total of nearly 10,000. You don’t have to have your heart in your throat with the trailer-length indicator, which helps keep you safe when changing from one lane to another.

All in all, the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 is an amazing find if you want horsepower and great mileage. For me, Chevy hit it out of the park.