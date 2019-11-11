3rd Annual Mistletoe & Martinis at the Deering Estate Harkens Back to the 1920’s

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 3rd Annual Mistletoe & Martinis event at the Deering Estate will recreate the glory of Christmas past, replete with the sights, sounds, aromas and decorations from that era. Guests will enjoy festive music, flavorful samplings of martinis, and lavish hors d’oeuvres and desserts from some of South Florida’s finest restaurants and caterers. The event takes place on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay. All proceeds benefit The Deering Estate Foundation, raising awareness and supporting programming for community, conservation and culture.

Mistletoe & Martinis brings together friends, neighbors and donors for a special evening of holiday cheer, celebration and giving. Guests will mix and mingle while strolling through the historic homes and magnificent grounds, which will be transformed into a wondrous Festival of Trees gloriously lit up and fully adorned for the holidays.

The holiday décor will be designed by some of South Florida’s top interior designers, led by Alfredo Brito, the Deering Estate’s Designer in Residence. Based in Miami, Brito is an award-winning designer whose talents have been recognized in various publications, including Architectural Digest, Casa & Estilo and Florida Design. In addition to Brito, the design team includes Taylor Abess, Miguel Garcia, Josh Humphrey, Fanny Mesa, Denise Pernarella and Frank Pompey.

In keeping with the historic significance of the Deering Estate, Brito will recreate the glory of Christmas as it was celebrated in the 1920s, incorporating a blending of Art Deco with Egyptian themes.

“I chose that decade since it was in 1922 that the Library was built on the estate, and that was also the year in which the tomb of Tutankhamen was opened in Egypt, resulting in a period that showcased Egyptian-themed décor, fashion and colors,” said Brito.

Throughout the historic homes on the Deering Estate, guests will travel back in time to an era where homes were embellished with Egyptian imagery, peacock feathers and historical themes depicted on oversized urns. In the Library, the Christmas tree will be adorned with hand-blown glass ornaments depicting Tutankhamen, Nefertiti, cats and other representations of the era. Several rooms have been renovated to replicate the rich, embellished layers described in the Deering’s 1920’s inventories, making for a luxurious Old World elegance not seen since the family’s early days at Cutler.

Tickets for Mistletoe & Martinis are $100 for members and $125 for non-members. Space is limited, and tickets may be purchased at https://deeringestate.org/event/mistletoe-martinis/ or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 263. The event takes place on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.

For a complete list of holiday happenings and events at the Deering Estate, including the Festival of Trees and Story Time with Santa go to www.deeringestate.org/holiday-season/.

About the Deering Estate Foundation

For those who treasure the Deering Estate, who advocate for its preservation, and wish to invest in its future, The Deering Estate Foundation provides opportunities for individuals and corporations alike to partake in membership, signature events, and one-of-a-kind experiences, all in service of providing vital funding and support to the Deering Estate. Through these efforts, the Foundation fulfills its mission to uphold the legacy of Charles Deering’s cherished, 1920s-era property, to provide funding for the cultural, educational and recreational experiences it offers as well as its significant scientific and archaeological endeavors, to conserve its diverse flora, fauna, and the eight native ecosystems that thrive on its 450 acres, and to ensure its longevity as a prized American heritage site. Established in 1989, The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc. is a community-based charitable 501(c)3 Florida Corporation and the philanthropic partner of the Deering Estate. For more information visit DeeringEstate.org/Foundation.

About the Deering Estate

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. From kayak tours to butterfly/bird walks and guided museum tours, the Deering Estate has a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy! The Deering Estate is located at 16701 SW 72nd Avenue in Miami. DeeringEstate.org