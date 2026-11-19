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John David’s Pinecrest Intelligence Brief

The Future of Local News

November 2026

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS | NOVEMBER 1–15, 2026

$4.6 Million Sale Leads Pinecrest’s $14.1 Million in Reported Home Transactions

Five single-family homes with MLS-reported closing dates from November 1 through 15, 2026, sold for a combined $14,140,920 in the incorporated Village of Pinecrest. No qualifying condominium or townhome transaction could be independently confirmed during the period.

At $4.6 million, the period’s highest-priced sale was 5790 SW 96th Street, a five-bedroom, seven-bath residence with 6,079 square feet of living area on a 37,461-square-foot lot. The November 2 closing accounted for nearly one-third of the value of all five reported sales.

The second-highest transaction was 7885 SW 117th Street, which sold November 10 for $3.5 million. Although its price was below the leading sale, its $839 per square foot was the highest among the homes reviewed. The property has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The least expensive closing, 12900 SW 82nd Place, brought $1.5 million for a four-bedroom residence built in 1956. Its $708 per square foot was above the period’s low of $682 at 6500 SW 127th Street, which sold for $2,840,920 and contained 4,166 square feet of living area.

Across the five homes, the average of their individual sale prices per square foot was approximately $749. Three sold above $2.8 million; two sold for $1.7 million or less. Another $2.435 million transaction at 13500 SW 68th Court was reported as a land sale and excluded.

Residential Sales Table

November 1–15, 2026 | Sale prices ranked highest to lowest within each category

Single-family homes

Address Sale Price Closing Date Beds/Baths Living Sq. Ft. Lot Sq. Ft. Price/Sq. Ft. Year Built 5790 SW 96th St. $4,600,000 Nov. 2 5/7 6,079 37,461 $757 1992 7885 SW 117th St. $3,500,000 Nov. 10 4/4.5 4,173 34,412 $839 1953 6500 SW 127th St. $2,840,920 Nov. 6 5/4 4,166 42,688 $682 1957 7331 SW 117th Ter. $1,700,000 Nov. 4 3/2 2,231 15,000 $762 1963 12900 SW 82nd Pl. $1,500,000 Nov. 10 4/3 2,120 14,986 $708 1956

Pinecrest Intelligence Brief

In Partnership with Miami’s Community Newspapers

The Local Intelligence Brief is produced in partnership with Miami’s Community Newspapers and provides the latest news from your neighborhood regarding real estate, events, and other local happenings.

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