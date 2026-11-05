A Pastry Counter and a Book Fair: Who We Are

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I am writing these words in October, in that exhausting vacuum before an election when everyone is predicting the future and nobody knows what it is. By the time this column reaches you, the votes will have been counted, winners and losers declared (depending on who loses), and somebody will be celebrating while somebody else is convinced civilization has ended.

Social media is both a godsend and a cesspool. A recent lesson came courtesy of a bakery. When congressional candidate Elliott Rodriguez appeared at CAO Bakery alongside House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, a portion of Miami’s permanently outraged pastelito-eating population sprang into action. Some directed their anger at Vicky Bakery, which had nothing to do with the event. Following the controversy, both bakeries, operated by members of the same family, felt the need to issue statements denouncing socialism. As usual, the internet exploded.

But Miami’s deeper anxieties won’t have changed. The episode wasn’t about pastries. It was about our inability to encounter disagreement without demanding ideological loyalty.

When public institutions see the political friction in Miami-Dade and the pressure from Tallahassee, it is easy to understand why cultural curators walk on eggshells. Contemporary politics repeatedly teaches that controversy attracts punishment. If certain perspectives seem underrepresented, the larger explanation may have less to do with the decisions of any one institution than with the political climate in which public institutions now operate. Few cultural organizers are eager to host Miami’s next ideological food fight.

Which brings me to the beloved Miami Book Fair.

It attracts an impressive roster of artists, writers, historians, journalists and policymakers. This year’s lineup includes renowned historian Simon Sebag Montefiore discussing The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East, alongside conversations examining international law, diplomacy, and conflict.

The fair never avoids difficult subjects. Yet something seems to be missing. Attack me later.

While the fair’s Jewish Life & Culture programming is extensive and thoughtfully developed, comparable Palestinian and Arab perspectives are less visible in its contemporary political conversations about the Middle East.

Pointing this out is not about taking sides in a tragic conflict. It is about recognizing that public forums are strongest when competing perspectives are allowed to share the same stage.

Miami is a city of overlapping diasporas, competing histories, and communities that see the world through different lenses. Our diversity is not a problem to be managed. It is the very thing that makes Miami interesting. When cultural institutions leave out important voices, they don’t eliminate controversy. They just postpone it.

If we can’t handle a politician stopping at a bakery counter, and if we can’t find room for competing contemporary narratives at one of America’s premier book fairs, then perhaps we’re not as comfortable with open dialogue as we claim to be.

This is a stark reminder of who we sometimes are in Miami: a city that loudly celebrates its identity as a magnificent multicultural melting pot, right up until a shared space requires us to tolerate a perspective we didn’t personally order with our colada.

We are so fiercely protective of our tribal comfort zones that even a pastelito can become a proxy war.

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