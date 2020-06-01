Affordable Care Act Update: What’s New with the ACA?

By
Community News
-
39

Morris & Reynolds Insurance Presents An Exclusive Educational Webinar:

Affordable Care Act Update:
What’s New with the ACA?

* This webinar is eligible for SHRM, HRCI and CEBS credits * 

Please join us on June 10th, 2020 at 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ETSpace is limited!

TOPICS:

In this informative webinar Stacy H. Barrow, Esq., BAN’s Director of Compliance, discusses the current state of the Affordable Care Act, including top compliance issues in 2020, new legal and regulatory updates in employee benefits, and a look at recent court cases of interest.Takeaways include:

1. An understanding of the top benefits issues in 2020;

2. A better understanding of new legal and regulatory issues;

3. Insight into relevant court cases.
This webinar is eligible for SHRM, HRCI, and CEBS credits, which will be sent by the agency after attendance is verified.
SPEAKERS:
Stacy H. Barrow, Esq.
Compliance Director
DATE/TIME: June 10th, 2019 @ 12 P.M. (Eastern)
DURATION: 60 Minutes
PRESENTATION: The presentation will be available after the webinar.
To request a copy, email Juli at juli@morrisandreynolds.com

SPACE IS LIMITED! PLEASE REGISTER TODAY

REGISTER: To register & attend please complete the following steps:
1. CLICK  https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/338072738749916427 to register for the webinar.
Password:  NA
2. Complete the registration fields. You will be sent a confirmation email with the webinar login credentials. Please save that email.
3. To attend the presentation, open your confirmation email and follow the instructions. Please log in 15 minutes prior to the session start time to ensure timely telephone and computer connections.

Please contact Juli at juli@morrisandreynolds.com or 305.238.1000 with any questions and/or feedback about the webinar, help registering or if you are unable to attend and would like a copy of the presentation materials sent to you at a later time.

