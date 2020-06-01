Affordable Care Act Update: What’s New with the ACA?

In this informative webinar Stacy H. Barrow, Esq., BAN’s Director of Compliance, discusses the current state of the Affordable Care Act, including top compliance issues in 2020, new legal and regulatory updates in employee benefits, and a look at recent court cases of interest.Takeaways include:

1. An understanding of the top benefits issues in 2020;

2. A better understanding of new legal and regulatory issues;

3. Insight into relevant court cases.

This webinar is eligible for SHRM, HRCI, and CEBS credits, which will be sent by the agency after attendance is verified.