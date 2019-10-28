Arbetter’s inducts Grant Miller into Hall of Fame November 11th

On Monday, November 11th, Arbetter’s Hot Dogs, undeniably one of Miami’s most beloved restaurants, along with Dr. Carter Burrus, will induct Community Newspapers Publisher Grant Miller into the Hall of Fame. On that day, the restaurant will also be celebrating its 60th Anniversary. The exciting event will take place on Veterans’ Day from 12 Noon – 4 p.m. at Arbetter’s, located at 8747 SW 40th Street.

Miller is the third inductee into the Arbetter’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m not sure why I deserve this honor, which has previously been bestowed upon outstanding people like Marc Buoniconti and Dr. Carter Burrus,” says Miller. “Maybe it’s because I can eat five Arbetter’s hot dogs, with chili and cheese fries, and two corn dogs, in one sitting.”

David Arbetter, proprietor of Arbetter’s, knows why. “Grant Miller is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he says. “Grant has coached high school and youth sports for 40 years and is one of those people who make Miami-Dade such a great place.”

In 2018, Arbetter’s and Dr. Carter Burrus honored inducted Marc Buoniconti into hall of fame for his tireless work leading The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Previously, the restaurant inducted Burrus himself for decades spent as a teacher and coach at Christopher Columbus High School and Michigan State, followed by an incredible career teaching at Miami Dade College.

Each year, Arbetter's dedicates a day to honor a Miami native whose leadership and commitment to the local community has made the Miami-Dade a better place. On November 11th, Arbetter's will give away free t-shirts to the first 100 attendees. There will be a band and a magic performance by "The Ted"

hand for the crowd’s enjoyment.

Come one, come all to see celebrate Grant Miller's induction into the Arbetter's Hall of Fame. Arbetter's was founded in 1959 by David's father