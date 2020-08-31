Audubon Bird-Friendly Garden Photo Contest names winner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tropical Audubon Society has announced the winners of itsfirst Bird-Friendly Garden Photography Contest.

Judges received more than 100 enchanting entries, each portraying a crucial pollinator whose presence is vital to the ecosystem and brightens South Florida gardens. The field of entries was judged by staff master gardener Amy Creekmur, who was the Bird-Friendly Garden project manager, and TAS board members Kirsten Hines, a nature writer and photographer with an MS in biology who co-authored the gardening reference book Attracting Birds to South Florida Gardens, and Elizabeth Smith, a photojournalist, photo editor, publicist and branding consultant.

The contest was open to amateur photographers only. Each entry was judged on composition, clarity and how vividly each bird or other pollinator was portrayed in its environment. Preference was given to native species. (Pollinator and flora are identified where provided by photographer.)

Top Honors

First Place: Cape May Warbler by Bonnie Masdeu

Second Place: Atala Butterfly with Coontie by Colin Knight

Third Place: Honeybee with Firebush by Pam Goldberg

Honorable Mentions

Northern Parula by Kristin Fonseca

Honeybee with Wild Lime by John Ricisak

Monarch Butterfly by Inna Malostovker

Cape May Warbler by Lauren Keller

Northern Cardinal with Bahama Cassia by Pam Goldberg

Eastern Screech Owl by Lynne Blustein

Florida White Butterfly with Jamaican Caper Tree by Hugh Ryan

The entire assemblage of powerful and beautiful submitted photos will help TAS message to Miami-Dade County residents with the goal of empowering them to regreen the region by recreating bird-friendly native habitat in their yards, or on patios or balconies. The nectar, fruit, seeds and insects native plants provide will attract and nourish birds and other pollinators year-round.

Prizes were donated by Galloway Farm Nursery.