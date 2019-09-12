In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Bean Automotive Group is going “ALL GOLD.” The community oriented company, is the number one contributor of the Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation. Together they’re helping raise awareness and offer emotional and financial support to families affected by childhood cancer.

This month Live Like Bella® announced their Sixth Annual Bella’s Ball, which will be held Saturday, September 14th at the InterContinental Miami at 7:00 p.m. Bella’s Ball brings together families, fighters, survivors, physicians, and renowned experts from all over the world. Their goal is to raise money to help fund pediatric cancer research so that it may be treatable and curable.

“It is incredibly humbling to see hundreds of people on the dancefloor celebrating and honoring our daughter. Although this will never bring Bella back to our arms, I know the next time we see her smile will be in heaven and I am confident that she will be well pleased with the work that we did to help her friends battling cancer,” said Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, Chairman of the Live Like Bella® Foundation and Bella’s daddy.

Lori Bean, owner of Bean Automotive Group, believes every employee in the Bean Automotive Group can make a positive impact. Her passion spreads through the entire organization in its commitment to the community through both charitable and volunteer efforts. “Give it all you have, and then a little more.”

Support for Live Like Bella® is at the heart of the Bean Automotive Group. Their support is found on every license plate on every car it sells and services. Bean Automotive Group owns and operates four local car dealerships: Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of West Kendall, and Kendall Toyota.

Members of the Automotive Group will be joining the Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation in this wonderful event. To help support please visit Bean Automotive Group stores or visit LiveLikeBella.org.