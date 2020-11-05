Bilingual Veterinary Telehealth Company Delivers Real Time Answers During COVID – 19 Pandemic

In an effort to help clients make educated decisions regarding their pets’ medical issues, an Ivy League trained veterinarian, Dr. Tiffany Ruiz Dasilva, a graduate of both the prestigious Brown University and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, has launched AskVetMD, a veterinary care on-demand telehealth platform offering services in English and Spanish.

“Our goal was to create an affordable, bilingual platform that makes veterinarians more easily accessible, and, in turn, provides pet parents with factual information to optimize their pet’s health” said Dr. Ruiz.

Most of the time, especially during the current pandemic, owners turn to the Internet for answers, which offers much misinformation and often compounds their pet’s medical condition. Dr. Ruiz and her team of experienced Ivy League trained veterinarians are available 7 days a week from 7 AM to 10 PM, to give general pet care advice along with triage support via live one-on-one chat.

Pet owners can choose a single session or a monthly membership. Upon completing a short form available online at www.askvetmd.com which includes pet breed, age, weight, sex, and a brief description of their concern, clients can connect to a private chat. By asking specific questions and having the owner send photos and videos, the veterinarians can determine which animals need urgent medical attention, which need to go to their veterinarian in the near future, and which can be safely cared for at home. For the low price of $19.99 for a single session, or $14.99 monthly for unlimited sessions and up to 3 pets, the platform offers peace of mind.

The doctors have also found that their service is increasingly beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic, when being closer than 6 feet apart could put clients and their loved ones at risk.

For more information on AskVetMD, visit www.askvetmd.com

