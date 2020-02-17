BODY20 is completely changing the way people work out

1 of 4

“When I first heard about BODY20 and how it took just 20 minutes for the best exercise of your life, it sounded too good to be true. As someone who has been going to the gym five times a week every week for the past 15 years, I was not easily convinced. Yet, as soon as my first workout was over, I knew BODY20 was a gamechanger and I was ready to invest in the company,” says Michael Crowley, who along with his parents Kerri and Frank, brother Christopher and, sister Brittany own and run the new BODY20 studio in Pinecrest.

What makes BODY20 different from other fitness options is that it incorporates Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) into every workout. EMS gyms have long been popular in Europe and South America, and many celebrities, models, and professional athletes, like soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, use it religiously. However, it wasn’t until just recently that EMS gyms started opening in the United States. The Crowley family’s gym is the first BODY20 franchise in Miami-Dade County and the family plans to open more.

Here’s how it works: once outfitted with a Lycra underlayer, you are then fitted with a full-body training suit that is equipped with electrodes, which cover every major muscle group. Next, the suit is connected to the EMS device, which emits painless, low frequency electrical stimuli that reproduces the body’s natural process of voluntary muscular contractions. These “optimal” electrical impulses target the deepest muscle fibers all the way to the most superficial muscle fibers, like those hard-to-reach stabilizer muscles surrounding the spine. There is absolutely no feeling of being shocked, though participants often feel a surge of strength. “People tell me that it makes them feel like a superhero,” jokes Michael.

According to BODY20 data, the average person in a traditional gym uses approximately 50 percent of their muscles during a typical workout, whereas the BODY20 participant uses roughly 90 percent of their muscles in a fraction of the time. That means a total of 36,000 muscle contractions in just one, 20-minute workout.

“I can’t believe the change I am seeing in such a short time. When I leave BODY20 I feel like a million bucks,” says Sheri Murray. Her 17-year-old nephew, Donovan concurs, “I’ve been going for a little over a month and not only can I feel myself getting stronger, but I have also lost more than 15 pounds of fat.”

BODY20 offers fully customized workouts based on each client’s specific goals. Weight loss, muscle strengthening, cellulite reduction, skin toning and tightening, increased metabolism, and cardiovascular health are just some of the benefits BODY20’s workouts provide. “With BODY20, injuries are extremely rare as compared to popular high-intensity fitness programs like Cross Fit, where back and joint injuries are common. BODY20 personal trainers are with you the entire workout session, watching your form and encouraging you,” explains Frank.

“Each week, using our InBody machine, we record client data such as weight, muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels and more to ensure we’re helping each person meet their goals, but also to keep them accountable by eating and hydrating properly. Ultimately, our goal is to change the way people work out by helping everyone unleash their superhuman potential, strengthening their body and their lives through time condensed technology training,” says Michael.

Sara Perez of Kendall is a big believer in BODY20. “I’ve been doing it for six weeks and I’m addicted. The trainer is there, encouraging you and working you hard. I can feel myself getting stronger. You work hard for 20 minutes and then you’re good for the rest of the week.”

BODY20 is located at 12511 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest. Hours are Mon-Fri 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 305-972-7737 or visit www.body-20.com/pinecrest