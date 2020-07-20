Braised Artichoke Bottoms with Lobster, Truffle and Tomato Hash

Going through my notes in search of great recipes to share, I had to stop and type the following great recipes, tasted by many, and categorized as favorites in TWOCHEFS file cabinet.

This dish was developed for one of my Miami customers who often brings well-aged white Burgundies to the restaurant. Contrary to what most people believe it doesn’t have to be difficult to pair artichokes with wine. But because of their particular acidity, they can easily overwhelm a wine, making it seem oddly sweet or tasteless. By braising the artichokes in chicken stock and butter, then adding lemon juice, the ferocious acids are softened allowing the wine to complement the dish.

6 large artichokes

Juice from 4 lemons

6 Florida lobster tails, approximately 1 1/4 lbs each, or 4 Maine lobsters

2 cups chicken stock

1 stick unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pats

2 tbsp fresh basil, minced

2 tbsp Italian Parsley, minced

4 medium tomatoes, blanched, peeled, seeded and cut into fine dice (concasse)

3 tbsp white truffle oil

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

For the lobster

If using Maine lobster, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add lobsters and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove and place in a large bowl of ice water. When cold, use poultry shears to remove meat from shells. Set aside.

If using Florida lobster, carefully remove the meat trying to keep it as whole as possible. Cut the meat into 3/4-inch pieces. Sauté the pieces quickly in butter or olive oil making sure that they are taken off the heat as soon as they are no longer translucent. Set aside.

For the artichokes

Cut tops off artichokes and trim the stems, leaving approximately 1/4-inch as a base. Fill the bottom of a large saucepan with enough salted water to cover the chokes. They will float. Add lemon juice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer for 18 minutes, until fork tender. Remove from liquid and set aside.

Peel leaves off artichokes and dig out the prickly choke in the center, leaving the tender heart and meaty bottom (you may have to trim the bottom, so the choke will remain standing when placed upright). Place the artichokes in a large saucepan, adding chicken stock and butter. Simmer until stock is reduced by 1/2 aprox 5 minutes. Remove chokes and stand them uprighton individual serving plates with high edges. Cut lobster meat into 3/4-inch pieces (if not already done so), then add to the broth and simmer for about a minute. Stir in tomatoes, basil and parsley, season with salt and pepper, simmer another minute. Add truffle oil.

Arrange lobster and tomato hash atop each artichoke bottom, spoon remaining hash

over the artichoke and serve …

Whitewater Clams with Tomato, Basil and Garlic.

Years ago (22 to be exact) a local fisherman by the name Steven Garza, came to my restaurant Janjos in Coconut Grove. Gave me a bag of clams and introduced them as “Whitewater Clams” They were delicate with a powerful but not overpowering taste of the sea. We bonded quickly, and I have cooked with them ever since. Steven to this day continues to supply TWOCHEFS with fresh seafood.

Clam Stew

36 Littleneck clams, brushed clean under cold water

2 medium tomatoes, blanched, peeled, seeded and finely diced (concasse)

4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup fresh basil, cut into julienne strips

Salt and pepper to taste.

French bread, sliced and toasted and served alongside (optional)

Heat a large sauté pan over medium to high heat. Add olive oil. When the oil is near the smoking point – be careful not to burn the oil – add the garlic and toast for only a few seconds until it starts to brown around the edges.

Add the clams, tomatoes, chicken stock and butter. Simmer until clams have opened up, approximately 2 – 3 minutes. Discard any clams that don’t open. Remove from heat, stir in the basil and season with salt and pepper. Pour the clam stew into a large serving bowl or over the French bread and serve.

Jan Jorgensen

Chef/Owner TwoChefs Restaurant, Pinecrest

For information visit www.twochefsrestaurant.com