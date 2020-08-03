Charger Scat Pack is Dodge’s 2020 fun-to-drive muscle car

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Boasting “classic muscle car” good looks and plenty of power under the hood, the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is a strong roadway performer but it also is a four-door sedan delivering a quiet ride for up to five people.

Power-wise, the Scat Pack has a robust 6.4-liter V-8 (485 horsepower, 475 pound-feet of torque) engine, high performance brakes and a limited-slip rear differential. On a test track (no, we didn’t try this locally), it zoomed from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

The Scat Pack has an eight-speed automatic transmission (as do all the Charger trims) and rear-wheel drive. Let’s just say this Charger is a modern throwback to those amazing American muscle cars of decades past and what fun they were to drive. Today, the Scat Pack still is. Its rear wheel drive delivers a smaller steering radius, weight transfer while accelerating, and great braking.

Dodge offers multiple Charger trim packages. The SXT (base price $29,995) has a 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque). Among its standard features are keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver’s seat and Dodge’s Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Sirius XM, and a seven-inch touchscreen.

The GT ($31,995) has that same V-6 engine, a performance suspension, front sport seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and larger wheels; the SXT and GT trims also have an all-wheel drive option.

Next up the power ladder is the R/T ($36,495) with a 5.7-liter V-8 engine (370 horsepower, 395 pound-feet of torque), followed by the mightier Scat Pack ($40,495).

New for 2020, Dodge’s Scat Pack Widebody Package ($46,495) adds 3.5 inches of width, three-mode adaptive Bilstein dampers, special bumper designs (front and rear), integrated fender flares, performance brakes and rotors, 20- by 11-inch wheels, and wider tires.

Delivering the ultimate “zoom,” the SRT Hellcat Widebody ($72,095) boasts a supercharged 6.2-liter, Hemi V8 engine (707 horsepower, 650 pound-feet of torque.). New for 2020, Dodge also offers a Daytona 500 limited edition 50th Anniversary Edition Charger (717 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque).

Color-wise, our test vehicle sported an Indigo Blue exterior look and snazzy red bucket seats. New 2020 exterior colors include Hellraisin (violet/purple), Frostbite (blue) and Sinamon (think cinnamon stick). The Scat Pack’s standard interior is “functional,” so for a more upscale interior, Dodge’s new Carbon and Suede Package adds carbon-fiber accents and faux suede.

Among optional high-tech assist features are automated emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. This vehicle has a five-star, crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Top takeaway? This fun-to-drive, muscle car — incredibly quick and easy to handle — nicely doubles as a large family sedan with a roomy backseat. Unlike most automakers, Dodge continues to carry the torch for large sedans that deliver high performance levels and we are glad it does.

EPA mileage for the 2020 Dodge Scat Pack is rated up to 15 city and 24 mph highway.

