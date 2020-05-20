Checklist: Responding to a Positive COVID-19 Test

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has challenged employers to plan for how they would respond to a positive test in their workplace. Employers are responsible for handling the situation swiftly to protect the health of other employees while preserving the affected employee’s confidentiality. In addition to notifying the company and its customers, employers must also disinfect the office and evaluate next steps. If you’re in this situation, you may be wondering what you need to do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidelines for how employers can respond, and this checklist provides an outline of steps for employers to consider.

Use this checklist as a guide when planning how to respond to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. For any items you are unable to check, consider if any updates to your organization’s response could help protect the health and safety of employees and guests. By preparing in advance, employers can swiftly respond to the employee, effectively notify the rest of their organization and make plans for moving forward. Morris & Reynolds Insurance is here to help during these uncertain times. Contact us today for additional COVID-19 resources and guidance for how your company can respond to it.