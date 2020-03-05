Commissioner Levine Cava’s Paid Family And Sick Leave Proposal Will Benefit Workers And Families

Letter to the Editor:

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has proposed a policy that would require companies that have contracts with the county government to provide paid family leave and sick leave to their employees. The requirement would apply to companies that have contracts with the county valued at over $100,000 and employs 15 or more people. This proposal should be approved because it will benefit workers and families that need support in these trying economic times.

In our society that wrongly prioritizes work and money above everything else, it’s important that that intense focus doesn’t rob workers from things that matter most like being with and caring for the ones we love. If a newborn baby has a fever, his parents need to be with him to make sure he recovers. If a 76 year old mother is diagnosed with cancer, her adult children need to be with her to care for her.

Paid family leave allows workers to take care of their children and parents. It allows parents to stay at home to take care of their newborn baby. According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, paid leave reduces infant mortality and improves bonding between the infant and their parents.

Paid sick leave allows workers to stay at home and recover from an illness. It also allows them to maintain a level of economic security when dealing with that illness because they are paid while they recover. Hourly wage jobs don’t pay workers for the hours they’re not working. If they don’t show up, they don’t get paid. Naturally, many hourly wage workers still go to work. The rent bill doesn’t care if the tenant is sick.

This situation is unacceptable. Luckily, it’s avoidable.

I urge readers to help pass this proposal. Readers can go online and visit miamidade.gov/commission/ to find out who their commissioner is. I urge readers to call their office and urge them to support this proposal. Paid family and sick leave will help infants, parents, and workers all across Miami-Dade.

Author Bio:

Bryan Hernandez is a CNews Columnist, where he writes about local politics and policy developments. In 2015, Hernandez worked at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Office of Public Engagement in Washington, D.C. Hernandez graduated from American University with a B.A. in Political Science. If you’d like to reach him, email him at bryan@communitynewspapers.com.