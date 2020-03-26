The coronavirus pandemic is a highly serious issue that our entire community is facing locally, nationally, and internationally. The spread of information along with the courses of action taken by the government are changing swiftly and often. With innumerable uncertainties, there are likely to be sweeping changes, which includes finding ways to adopt to these challenging times as best as we can.

At the law firm of Panter, Panter & Sampedro, first and foremost we want to ensure the safety of Florida’s families. We urge you and your families to stay safe during this crisis by taking the government’s recommendations seriously including social distancing. However, if you cannot stay home due to work purposes, we encourage you to follow all safety precautions such as washing your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, keeping a safe distance from others, and wiping down all surfaces. If you do not feel well, do not go to work or any public areas such as grocery stores, and seek medical treatment.

Please pay attention to what is recommended by the CDC and our local government in regards to your safety. As we stated earlier, there are still many unknowns and the updated announcements are happening often. While there is no need to be so consumed with the media that you cause yourself to feel panic or anxiety, it is important that you pay attention and are aware of critical updates each day.

Coronavirus and the Law

In addition to serious health concerns, from a legal viewpoint, there are several different issues that will likely arise. As with any negligence case, the issues are going to center around three different critical questions.

Liability or fault: Did somebody do something wrong which caused people to obtain or become infected with Coronavirus? Causation: Was that liability the cause of the problem? Damages: What happened as a result of the victim getting coronavirus whether it be at a sporting event, school, or hospital/doctor’s office.

As an example, we have already seen a family file a lawsuit against a cruise line because they were infected with the coronavirus while on a cruise. More lawsuits like this one will likely follow.

Law Firm Operations

Our law firm is dedicated to helping all of our clients. We will continue to work on all current cases, even remotely. We have computer access, resources to allow us to handle your case, and are able to communicate with you about any questions or concerns you may have. We are also able to take on new cases.

At Panter, Panter & Sampedro we have always prided ourselves on protecting Florida’s families. At this time of need we are here for you. Please feel free to call us at (305) 662-6178. To keep up to date with the news about COVID-19 and our firm, please visitTwitter.com. We also recommend that you get the latest information from the CDC about COVID-19.

Thank you and stay safe.