Councilmember Katie Abbott appointed to serve on National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Councilmember Katie Abbott has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee.

Councilmember Abbott was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with colleagues from around the nation to help shape responsible and sustainable policy that will protect and sustain our environment for generations to come,” said Councilmember Abbott.

As a committee member, Abbott will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Katie Abbott join NLC’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee on behalf of her residents.

Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Ellen Smith, Councilmember, City of Oak Ridge, TN; Vice Chair Cindy Dyballa, Councilmember, City of Tacoma Park, MD; and Vice Chair Adrian Hernandez, Councilmember, City of Pearland, TX.

For information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees. For information about the Village of Pinecrest, visit www.pinecrest-fl.gov.