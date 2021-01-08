CVI.CHE 105’S Fourth Location Now Open at Dadeland Mall

Juan Chipoco’s pioneer Peruvian restaurant opened its doors November 2020 at Dadeland Mall’s main entrance.

CVI.CHE 105, Miami’s iconic Peruvian restaurant and flagship concept of CVI.CHE 105 restaurant group including Pollos & Jarras, Inti.Mo and Yuca 105, opened its fourth location at the newly renovated main entrance of Dadeland Mall. Residents and visitors alike of areas such as Kendall, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunset, among others, can now experience the famously celebrated Peruvian flavors that have made CVI.CHE 105 restaurants so highly visited and popular since 2008. The new 5,500 square ft. space features a full liquor bar and both indoor and outdoor dining, offering menu staples including seafood options such as award-winning Ceviches, Tiraditos, and

Rolls, as well as traditional and fusion Peruvian appetizers and entrees such as Anticuchos, Lomo Saltado or Arroz Chaufa.

Located at the newly renovated main entrance, CVI.CHE 105 Dadeland Mall is perfectly situated amongst world-class retailers and restaurants set to open later this year. CVI.CHE 105 Dadeland Mall also features a colorful, yet opulent ambience, a symbolic representation of Peru’s rich culture, designed by Peruvian interior designer Antoinette Emanuel and several other renowned artists.

“Our flagship concept returns where everything began. There is a large Peruvian population in the Dadeland Mall-Kendall area and it has been always my dream and vision, to bring our Peruvian cuisine closer to our community,” says Juan Chipoco, executive chef and owner. “Despite the current coronavirus crisis and its impact on the hospitality industry, we have managed to maintain our determination to keep moving forward, improving our service standards and further helping our local community recover with additional jobs in the market.”

A Peruvian native, Chipoco moved to Miami in 1989 and got his start in the hospitality industry a few years later, quickly climbing up the culinary ladder and opening his first restaurant, La Cibeles in 2006. Two years later, it evolved into CVI.CHE 105 in Downtown Miami.

After overwhelming success in establishing CVI.CHE 105 as Miami’s go-to Peruvian restaurant, Chipoco marked influence in the local community, not only for his distinguished cuisine and hospitality standards but also for his inspiring personal story of growth. Chipoco’s planned expansion continues with the opening of Pollos & Jarras at Aventura Mall, Pollos & Jarras at Lincoln Road, the major renovation of CVI.CHE 105 Downtown, all in 2021, and CVI.CHE 105 Metropica in early 2022.

CVI.CHE 105 Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N Kendall Dr, Suite 5000, Miami, FL 33156. Lunch and dinner are served seven days a week, Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.ceviche105.com.