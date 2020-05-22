Dr. Barry Burak of Affiliated Healthcare donates face masks to the Pinecrest Police Department

By
Aaron Guerrero
-
26

Dr. Barry Burak of Affiliated Healthcare Centers, Inc donates face masks to the Pinecrest Police Department and its families #quarantinevibes

