Dr. Nancy Lawther to Kickoff Miami-Dade School Board District 9 Campaign

Lifelong educator and PTA leader Nancy Lawther announced her campaign kickoff for Miami-Dade School Board District 9 on November 14 at the home of Pinecrest Vice Mayor Anna Hochkammer. Dr. Lawrence Feldman, the current school board member representing District 9, announced last July that he would not run for reelection, and endorsed Dr. Lawther upon her candidate filing on October 10.

Dr. Lawther’s considerable campaign kickoff host committee includes numerous additional community leaders, including Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, Representative Nick Duran, and Representative Javier Fernandez. Her kickoff host committee rollout comes on the heels of her campaign’s endorsement by Mayor Joe Corradino of Pinecrest and Mayor Karyn Cunningham of Palmetto Bay.

Dr. Lawther issued the following statement:

“I am so proud of the immense support my campaign has built in such a short time. As a parent, career educator, former County PTA President, and experienced education advocate I know access to quality education is a cornerstone of our democracy, and that every student, regardless of zip code, should have an opportunity to succeed. My campaign is built on my values of ensuring our schools, students, and teachers are the priority by fully funding public education, keeping our schools safe, respecting our teachers, and strengthening ties between neighborhood schools and their surrounding communities.”

Dr. Lawther, who has lived in School Board District 9 since 1993, holds a doctorate in French from Yale University. She has served on the faculties of both public and private universities, and has also offered classes for adult learners through the University of Miami’s Osher Lifelong Living Institute. A local PTA member since her son entered kindergarten, Dr. Lawther has been actively involved in PTA child advocacy efforts at the statewide level. As a member of the Florida PTA Legislation Committee, she has addressed state House and Senate committees on issues ranging from the arming of teachers to career and technical education. Her tenure as County Council PTA President was marked by a nearly 5 percent growth in membership, the designation of six different Miami-Dade schools as National PTA Schools of Excellence, and the recognition of two Miami-Dade students as National PTA Reflections winners. Dr. Lawther has previously served on the boards of The Children’s Trust, the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc., and Citizens’ Coalition for Public Schools, as well as on numerous Miami-Dade County Public Schools advisory committees. Earlier this year she was named as one of 50 Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald/Bradenton Herald 2019 Florida Influencers.

Dr. Lawrence Feldman, who is endorsing Lawther, had high praise for her.

“Few can cite the unique insight that Dr. Nancy Lawther has gained throughout her experience as a parent and community leader,” Feldman said. “With a proven track record of dedication to public service and student advocacy, she understands the needs of our diverse communities and will continue to work to ensure a high quality education and opportunities for all students. She has earned the trust and respect of educational leaders and of the families she has represented through her role as Miami-Dade County PTSA President, and as a legislative liaison advocating for our students in Tallahassee. Nancy is committed to building coalitions among parents, businesses and municipalities to ensure that all students, regardless of zip code, succeed.”