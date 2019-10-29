DUI Victim Remembrance Ceremony Held During Police DUI Enforcement Event

Hundreds of luminaries dedicated to DUI victims will light up the entrance of Evelyn Greer Park during a multi-agency DUI Enforcement Event.

A DUI Victim Remembrance Ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Village’s Annual Multi-agency DUI Enforcement Event on Friday, November 8th at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th Street. The purpose of the event is to create awareness about impaired driving before the holiday season officially begins.

To dedicate a luminary, please send an email to luminary@pinecrest-fl.gov with your loved one’s name. The ceremony will start at 8 p.m. and will include speakers from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) South Florida. Luminaries are free.

The public and media are welcome to attend. B-roll and photos from last year’s event are available upon request.

This is event is hosted by Pinecrest in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Florida, Shula Burger Pinecrest and local police agencies that include North Bay Village, Medley, Doral, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami-Dade County, Homestead and the Florida Highway Patrol.