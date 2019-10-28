Former UM and NFL star Michael Barrow leads line-up at FCA Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) of South Florida is set to kick off its highly anticipated 49th Annual Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast on Dec. 28, in celebration of athletes, coaches and communities committed to making a difference in young people’s lives through faith and fellowship.

This year’s program is especially exciting as Michael Barrow, former University of Miami and NFL star, is leading the lineup as keynote speaker. Doors snap open at 6:45 a.m. for a coffee reception and at 7:30 a.m. the official program begins – at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132.

Barrow is a former American college and professional football player who was a linebacker in the National Football League (NFL) for 12 seasons. He played college football for the University of Miami, and was honored as a consensus All-American. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and also played professionally for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

Born in Homestead, Barrow attended Homestead High School and played high school football for the Homestead Broncos. While attending the UM, he played for the Miami Hurricanes football team from 1989 to 1992. The Hurricanes were consensus national champions twice during Barrow’s college career (1989 and 1991), and played for a third national championship (1992). As a senior in 1992, he was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American.

The Houston Oilers selected Barrow in the second round (47th overall pick) in the 1993 NFL Draft, and he played for the Oilers from 1993 to 1996. In 13 NFL seasons, he also played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, and Dallas Cowboys. While playing for the New York Giants in the 2003 season, he led the National Football Conference with 150 tackles. He finished his career with 1,125 tackles and 43 sacks.

After retiring from the NFL, Barrow got his start in coaching at his alma mater, Homestead High School, as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the 2006 season.

He was the Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator at his alma mater, UM, where he won two national championships as a player. Barrow entered his seventh year on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff going into the 2013 season. He was later named the Linebackers Coach for the Seattle Seahawks.

Barrow is married and has four children. He and his family currently reside in Charlotte, N.C.

49th Annual Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast is open to the public. Tables are available at the following levels:

● Touchdown Sponsor $2,500 – Table for 10 (prime seating), table sign, recognition at event, full-page ad in event program.

● Field Goal Sponsor $1,500 – Table for 10 (preferred seating), table sign, recognition at event, half-page ad in program.

● Adopt-A-School Program $500 – Help FCA enable students and athletes to be a part of the Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast experience by sponsoring a table for an FCA middle/high school of choice.

● Individual Tickets $50

Some of the sponsors include: Allen Morris Company, Urbieta Oil Company, The Blackwood Family Fund, International Finance Bank, Berkshire/Hathaway HomeServices, and EWM Realty.

ABOUT FCA

Since 1954, Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high, and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping, and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire, and change the world through the gospel.

For sponsorship and registration information, visit www.miamifca.org or go to https://fca.regfox.com/49thorangebowlprayerbreakfast. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and will include raffles for prizes.