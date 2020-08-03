FPL remains here to help during COVID-19

Leading Florida Power & Light Company’s Customer Service team, I know firsthand how deeply our employees care about the customers we serve. Their extraordinary compassion continues to be on full display during this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As we continue to suspend disconnections for nonpayment, FPL employees are working closely with customers to arrange payment plans and waive late fees to help manage their outstanding balance. And, we’re connecting customers with financial assistance, which has increased significantly due to the pandemic.

However, many of our customers have not contacted us for assistance. Please know, if you are struggling to pay your FPL bill, we are here to discuss how we can help. We have a long history of working with our customers. All it takes is a phone call.

While we never want to turn the lights off for nonpayment – especially during these difficult times – we remain mindful that unpaid electric bills are ultimately paid for by all FPL customers.

We will continue to assess our COVID-19 policies to ensure we’re supporting customers experiencing hardship while also balancing the needs of all of our more than five million customers.

If you need help, please call us directly at 800-226-3545.

Christopher Chapel is Florida Power & Light Company’s Vice President of Customer Service