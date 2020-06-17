Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida – GOLD AWARD news!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida recognized some of the 2020 recipients of the Gold and Silver Award. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award attainable, recognizing the achievements of Girl Scouts in every Council.

The recipients are inspiring leaders whose Gold Award projects are impacting the worlds of STEM, education, agriculture, medicine, and more on a local, national, and global level. These Awards recognize the hard work and dedication these Girls have exhibited, and Gold Award Girl Scouts grow up to be the future leaders in their fields.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, instead of the High Awards Ceremony we the girls received their pins by Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF and were visited by Leadership, Board Members, Staff and Supporters who traveled to the homes of eight of these incredible Awardees for a special salute to their achievement!