Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is pleased to have presented Pinecrest Gardens with the 2020 Community Partner Award. Pinecrest Gardens has provided a venue for Girl Scout events, including G.I.R.L. Fest drawing over 1,000 participants each year, as well as hosted badge programs. Pictured are Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO, GSTF and Lacey Bray, Educational Programs Coordinator at Pinecrest Gardens.

For more information please visit www.girlscoutsfl.org