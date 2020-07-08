Grant Miller stops by Red Fish by Chef Adrianne at Matheson Hammock Park

Many in Miami first come to realize they speak ‘Miami English’ when they, well, leave Miami.
In the U.S., there are hundreds of different dialects across different...
Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Miami's Community Newspapers services the areas of: Aventura, Biscayne Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Horse Country, Kendall, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and West Park.
Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200