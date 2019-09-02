Green Treets CBD store to open in South Miami

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pinecrest Attorney and Coral Gables resident Jeffrey Feiler is a firm believer in the benefits of Hemp-derived cannabinoids, commonly known as CBD. In fact, he’s opening a store in South Miami called Green Treets specializing in these products. The store is now open and the official Grand Opening of Green Treets will take place on September 7 and 8 at 6108 South Dixie Highway in South Miami. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Feiler describes the Green Treets store as “innovative and unique.”

“We provide natural plant-based products which improve the quality of life,” says Feiler. “Some products, such as those which contain CBD or full spectrum Hemp, relieve inflammation, help with sleep or alleviate anxiousness. Other products provide noticeable effects such as energy. Still others are supplements which are great for general good health. The store is upscale, and the staff is well versed about these products, especially CBD, for those who want to learn.”

CBD is derived from hemp, a cousin of the marijuana plant but one that does not get someone “high.” Hemp was made legal in Florida effective July 1, 2019, a week after Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida Senate Bill 1020 with nearly unanimous bipartisan support, following federal legalization in late 2018.

The World Health Organization has stated that “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential” and that “to date, there is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

“What really sold me on CBD was seeing firsthand how it helped two of my family’s dogs,” explains Feiler. “My daughter’s greyhound rescue, Porter, was attacked at a dog park and would howl in terror at night in its sleep. Our veterinarian suggested a CBD product and within a few weeks, the dog slept calmly. My other daughter has an overweight 12-year-old Westie, Bentley, who suffers from arthritis and had to be carried upstairs. After taking a CBD supplement, the dog is in much less pain and walks freely. He’s much happier now.”

But there’s more to it.

The Pinecrest criminal defense attorney is an avid cyclist who was always sore the day after a long ride. “One evening after riding, I took a CBD supplement and the next day I noticed that I wasn’t sore,” he says. “I’ve been taking CBD ever since.”

“We want people to know that we’re not a medical marijuana store and customers don’t need a medical marijuana card to shop with us. We are not selling medicine and cannot make any medical claims. We have a policy that our customers must be at least 18 years old. Come on in and talk with us about CBD, Hemp and herbal supplements and how our products may be able to help you.”

Green Treets will offer South Florida’s widest variety of Hemp and CBD products for humans and their pets, as well as many herbal supplements. All Hemp products will feature a scannable barcode linked to a Certificate of Authenticity from an independent lab, as well as showing information such as the number of milligrams of hemp extract and the product expiration date.

“Compliance with the law and consumer safety are our top priorities,” says Feiler.

Green Treets is located at 6108 South Dixie Highway, South Miami, FL 33343 and can be reached at 786-452-8996 and at www.GreenTreetsCBD.com.