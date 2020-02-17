Hey South Florida…Strike up the bands

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES: A Big Band Beatles Tribute There are two amazing Big Band performances coming to Pinecrest Gardens in the next week. Beatles Music Lovers…listen up! On Saturday, February 22, 8:00 p.m. multi-Grammy Award winning trumpeter, arranger, music director and educator, John Daversa, will bring his big band to the Banyan Bowl Stage. One of the leading forces of large ensemble jazz today, Daversa’s Large Jazz Orchestra explores the vast catalog of The Beatles through Daversa’s imaginative, genre-fusing Grammy-nominated arrangements. Longtime colleague and world-renowned vocalist, Kate Reid, is among the featured artists at this unique edition of Kaleidoscope Eyes seen through Daversa’s creative lens. Tickets are $30 and $35.

On Sunday, February 23, at 4:00 p.m., The Greater Miami Symphonic Band presents…February Fantasy: Music for Your Imagination. This fun and fabulous concert will feature music that will get you on your feet and dancing in the aisles. This is a concert for the whole family. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $5 for Children/Students and are available at the gate. For further information call 305-273-7687. Major credit cards accepted.

DANCE

Siempre Flamenco presented by First Bank Florida will take to the Banyan Bowl stage, Saturday, February 29 at 8:00 p.m. Add some spice to your life when we take you on a journey where you can sample the delicious flavors of Spain through traditional Flamenco music and dance. Siempre Flamenco is a true celebration of this extraordinary dance genre. Feel the heat when Paco and Celia Fonta present their authentic flamenco show dedicated to the preservation of this magnificent art form. You’ll be transported to Spain for a sultry night of Andalusian adventure as the Banyan Bowl resonates with the pulsating sounds of footwork, song, castanets, syncopated hand clapping and guitar. Tickets for this show are $35 for Adults and $30 for Seniors. Group rates available for 20 or more. To purchase tickets call 1-877-496-8499 or purchase your tickets online.

SUPERBOWL SENSATIONS COME TO THE BANYAN BOWL. Millions of people watched the stunning performance of The Children’s Voice Chorus at the Super Bowl and now you can see them live at Pinecrest Gardens. The Children’s Voice Chorus welcomes you to celebrate the beautiful music prepared by these gifted young musicians and the achievements of their hard work. For information on the must-see event, call 786-216-7003. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children under 12 and Senior Adults.

Trumpets Across Traditions returns to Pinecrest Garden featuring Brian Neal – Ensemble 7/4 Venezuela on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m. This riveting concert features a program of music from around the world. Presenting works by Morricone, Albinoni, as well as joropo, tango, samba, salsa, mariachis and American jazz, showing their rhythms, colors, flavors and melodies. Join us for this exciting journey across the Americas and beyond, free with a recommended donation of $10.

Movie Nights

Calling All Kids: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Themed activities for kids are offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join us for this fun movie adventure on Friday, February 2.

GIRL SCOUT GARDEN SLEEP-OVER

Girl Scouts and chaperones are invited to spend the night in the garden on Friday, February 21. Join us at Pinecrest Gardens for an evening of fun-filled learning activities when you can experience the gardens after dark! Included in this Girl Scout adventure will be a movie in the Banyan Bowl following dinner and a flashlight tour of the garden. Then it will be time to build their beds in a cozy indoor space. Registration is required and space is limited. Check in at 6:00 p.m., check out at 8:30 a.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. breakfast is served at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Next day entry to the Garden is permitted with registration. The fee for a night of fun is $50 per scout (includes overnight stay at Pinecrest Gardens, dinner, breakfast and a snack as well as all materials for activities). This event is for girls, ages 6-14. For further information please contact Educational Programs Coordinator, Lacey Bray at 305-669-6990.

HARTVEST Project

Let’s Meet For Lunch! Soups and Salads are always more appetizing when served surrounded by Art and Nature!Cypress Hall Monday to Friday 12 noon to 3:00 p.m.

HARTVEST Coffee/JUAN VALDÉZ CAFÉ

HARTVEST Coffee is a gourmet and artisan educational platform based on the trending third wave coffee movement. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste special quality coffees, teas, enjoy delicious treats and pastries and learn from gourmet artisans, baristas and local farmers.

Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Extended hours during special events.