How to Find Customers Online: 5-Week Training in Partnership with Pinecrest

Has your business been impacted by COVID-19? Do you need to bring back past customers, find new customers, and increase sales… but don’t know how?

We’re here to help!

BizHack Academy and the Village of Pinecrest have joined forces to offer any business impacted by COVID-19 a 5-week crash course in digital marketing – at no cost! This training is funded through the federal CARES Act.

Act now, seats are limited and will fill up fast. The course starts in 10 days.

What We’ll Cover

This five-hour course will cover how to use digital marketing to drive revenue and increase brand awareness. Each week, we’ll review key online tools and tactics to find new customers, bring back past customers, and increase sales during COVID-19.

I’ll lead the five one-hour sessions. For experienced marketers, it’ll be a concise review of marketing best practices. For businesses just getting started in online lead generation, it’ll be an easy-to-understand introduction to digital marketing. No fancy tech jargon or dazzling with dashboards, I promise.

The training will focus on the marketing channels that are most relevant to a storefront business – website, social media, Yelp, Google My Business, video, email, phone, Messenger, mail, signage, and flyers. As part of the funding, any storefront business located inside Pinecrest is eligible for personalized coaching from a BizHack certified instructor.

How to Find Customers Online: 5-Week Training

WHAT: Five 1-Hour Live Sessions over 5 Weeks

WHEN: Mondays 12:30-1:30 pm ET & (repeat) Tuesdays 6-7 pm ET

STARTS: Monday, November 16, 2020

GRADUATION: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

WHERE: Zoom

COST: None

REGISTER HERE: https://www.bizhack.com/ digital_marketing_training_ for_small_businesses_ pinecrest_nov20/?utm_source= miamicommnews&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= pinecrest_nov20

*Just a few seats left!

The Weekly Schedule

Week of Nov. 16 – Telling Your Business Story

Week of Nov. 23 – Finding Your Ideal Customer

Week of Nov. 30 – Get Back Current Customers

Week of Dec. 7 – Attract New Customers

Week of Dec. 14 – #StrongerTogether

Graduation on Dec. 16

Anyone who attends all 5 live sessions will receive a Certificate of Completion in Digital Marketing from BizHack Academy as well as a scholarship toward future training. Graduation will be at 12:30 pm ET on December 16.

Tools and Topics Covered

Facebook Audience Insights

Google Tools

Custom Audiences

Paid Ads

Promotions

Partners

Retargeting

Cross-Promotion

Media

Business Resources

Government Support

If you haven’t yet experienced BizHack’s award-winning digital marketing training, now’s your opportunity. Reserve your spot today.