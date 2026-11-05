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When a cyber attack disrupts a hospital, compromises a small business, or exposes a family’s financial information, the damage ex tends well beyond technology. It interrupts care, threatens livelihoods, and undermines trust. For Miami, a community whose economy depends on connections across industries and borders, preparing people to protect our digital systems is an essential investment in our future.

Artificial intelligence adds urgency to that responsibility. It can help cyber security professionals analyze in formation and identify threats. It can also help criminals craft convincing deceptions and exploit vulnerabilities.

As these capabilities advance, we must think carefully about what it means to prepare someone to defend an organization. Familiarity with the latest tools is only the beginning. Professionals need the knowledge to understand what those tools reveal, the skills to investigate what they miss, and the judgment to decide what happens next.

That should shape how we educate the cybersecurity workforce.

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For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.