JazzAid Live: A tribute to those who will make it happen

In more than a decade of growing our garden, never could we have imagined a year so challenging.

The pandemic put everyone, globally speaking, in a tail spin. Every industry suffered economic strain or set back or in some cases, complete financial disaster. Pinecrest Gardens was not immune to this financial downturn. However, through unwavering support of our elected officials and the can-do attitude of our Village Manager, we decided to think out of the box with the centerpiece of our performing arts initiative—Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens—and keep one of South Florida’s most talked about and highly attended jazz series alive through the technology of Live Stream. We convinced our performing artists to commit to traveling here from all over the country, sing and play their hearts out to five cameras, a floor director, a sound engineer and several computers rather than a live audience knowing that in real time, they were performing to a global audience.

The costs of each concert increased significantly and we knew we were doomed if we didn’t find generous sponsors to help defray some of the additional cost burden of world-class television production.

The positive response from sponsors has been overwhelming, and I could not let another of my columns pass without taking the time to recognize each and every one of them for doing their part to #savethemusic for the Village of Pinecrest, for Pinecrest Gardens and for our loyal patrons, asking each to tell me what they wanted showcased about their company or organization.

Please join me in recognizing (in no particular order) the true heroes of JazzAid Live.

Baptist Health

Baptist Health wanted you all to know that now, more than ever, they are ready to continue caring for you. Over the past several months the community has faced unprecedented challenges. As the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, one thing has always remained constant… and that’s the incredible commitment and dedication shown by Baptist’s caregivers and support staff each day. Just as they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been ready to care for the community and move forward with enhanced safety measures and new processes designed with your health in mind.

Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Ed Morse Automotive Group has been family owned and operated for more than 70 years with 20 locations housing 33 automotive franchises and 14 different domestic and import brands. It is important to them for you to know that 1.5 million customers have been backed by Morse with Ed Morse price protection promise, lowest price guaranteed, and that whatever car you want to drive…they have it, including Alpha Romeos, Buicks, Cadillacs, Chryslers, Chevys, Dodges, Fiats, G-M-Cs, Hondas, Jeeps, Mazdas, Mitsubishis, Rams or Toyotas. From new cars to pre-owned, to their superb service, everything is backed by the Morse Price Protection Promise.

Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A.

Panter, Panter & Sampedro asked me to communicate their commitment to the community and to the arts. That their mantra has been that they are overwhelmingly dedicated to protecting Florida’s families. They wanted you all to know they have been in Pinecrest for more than 25 years and have grown with the Village. And I can personally vouch for their support of the arts and jazz and honored to communicate how deeply they appreciate the opportunity to be part of the continued growth of our jazz series.

Miami Club Rum

The Spirit of Miami…literally and figuratively. They are hoping you all partake in an experience that combines local craftsmanship, superior Florida ingredients and their distinct aging process – “Infused with Music” – to create a smooth, “Ultimately Mixable” flavor profile that brings people from all over the world together!

Pioneer Architecture

These true artists of design want you to know that every home they design is as unique as you are. That they offer individualized solutions for your dream home through a highly personalized design process. They are committed to delivering high quality projects and innovative design solutions with each and every client…and more than anything…they want you to know that Pioneer is a place where architecture is celebrated every day as inhabited sculpture.

First Bank Florida

This is the bank with the biggest heart. For years First Bank Florida has provided unwavering support for Flamenco Dance, our phenomenal On-Cell tour and many of our festivals. This year, in spite of the fact that we are all facing difficult times, that their beloved Flamenco had to be cancelled because we could not have the size audience that could justify the performance expenditure, they have stepped up to the bat and helped with JazzAid. These are the actions of guardian angels, not sponsors. We will be indebted to them for years to come.

Pro Sound & Video

Having achieved major success in the live audio and lighting market, Pro Sound & Video unfolded its wings to its primary focus: design, engineering and installation of audio, video, lighting, broadcast and control systems throughout Miami and beyond. From the start in 1975, the company has consistently met its goal of being not necessarily the biggest, but the best, as exemplified by its stellar portfolio. Even more impressive, these clients come back time and time again, as a testament to the company’s unequalled quality of work. We deliver a first class experience, on time on budget, for every single project, no matter the size.

Christie Digital

They are a global audiovisual, content management, and image processing technologies company. From inspired ideas to innovative solutions, they create a complete range of high-quality AV solutions for cinema, business, education, entertainment and industry. They protect your investment with industry-leading customer care, warranties and technical support. From massive global events to the smallest applications, their technology—including advanced RGB pure laser illumination, SDVoE technology solutions, cutting-edge image processing and media servers, and LED display solutions—empowers people to create the world’s best shared experiences

South Motors Automotive Group

Sponsors of the South Motors Jazz Series for 6 years and our oldest most loyal sponsor, South Motors, in spite of the difficult times the automotive industry faced in the early months of the pandemic, stayed true to their jazz roots and found a way to stay the course with JazzAid. They want you all to know that you are all welcomed at South Motors. They want you to know they are a family owned new car dealership offering only the best import new car brands including BMW, Ford, Honda, INFINITI, MINI and Volkswagen. They also want you to know that safety is their top priority in these challenging times and whether it is new cars or used, you can shop safely from your home and even take delivery of your car.

Rounding out our sponsorships are our in-kind, media sponsors and funding sources that include State of Florida Cultural Affairs: Florida is Culture, Steinway Piano, Mid-Town Video, WLRN Radio and WDNA Radio.

A heartfelt thank you to EVERYONE of you who has made JazzAid and Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens possible this coming season.