Kiddo-Ween Party @ The Falls & Dadeland Mall

Bats, Ghosts, Witches, Cats, Pumpkins, & Spiders, oh my!

KIDDO-WEEN PARTY AT THE FALLS & DADELAND MALL

PRESENTED BY KIDDOS MAGAZINE

Saturday, October 19th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 31st, 3 p.m to 8 p.m.

WHAT: Everyone is invited to participate in our third Kiddo-Ween Party, an event presented by Kiddos Magazine. This year the free, family-friendly Halloween-inspired event will take place at The Falls Shopping Center on Saturday, October 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at located at 8888 SW 136th St. Miami, Fl. 33176 and at Dadeland Mall on Thursday, October 31st from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 7535 N Kendall Dr. Miami Fl. 33156.

Kiddo-Ween at The Falls is Presented by Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Urgent Care Center hosting a Scavenger Hunt game. Associate Sponsor Dade County Federal Credit Union will be featuring a Spider Arts & Craft Station.

Kiddo-Ween at Dadeland Spider Arts & Craft Station is presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union.

Kiddo-Ween offers safe trick-or-treating for our Kiddos, with incredible character appearances by superheroes, villains and zombies, live performance, a scary faces photo Boo-th, and an amazing Pumpkin Patch station. As part of the celebration, kids will also be able to enjoy a fun zone with face painting, balloon artists, arts and craft, bounce house, costume contest, music, giveaways, fun and much more! Kiddo-Ween brings fun for the entire family!

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet exhibitors and community partners and find out more about after-school activities, special needs programs, tutoring, sports, art academies, health and more! Featuring over 40 exhibitors, and more than 3,000 attendees, Kiddo-Ween event offers the latest in products and entertainment for kids, pre-teens, and families.

COST: Free and open to the community – Free Parking

The Falls

WHEN: Saturday, October 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: 8888 SW 136th St. Miami, FL 33176

Dadeland Mall

WHEN: Thursday, October 31st from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: 7535 N Kendall Dr. Miami Fl. 33156