Young Israel of Kendall marked the holiday of Lag Ba’Omer, traditionally celebrated with bonfires, by hosting a Drive-Thru Barbeque. Tables were set up for participants to drive through the parking lot, taking bags for their families to take home. Members dropped off signs and cards saluting the Pinecrest Police. Several officers joined the procession as well. Concluding the event, Young Israel of Kendall provided bags of BBQ for all members of the local Pinecrest Police. Additional bags were dropped off at other local police and fire rescue stations.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for our community to celebrate safely and to show our appreciation to our wonderful first responders,” explained Rabbi Hershel Becker. “In this time of social distancing, we were looking for a creative way to connect with and support our community.”

Young Israel of Kendall is an synagogue located at 7880 SW 112 Street in Pinecrest. For more information or to contact them, please call 305.232-6833.