Let’s Help Our Restaurants

Our restaurants need help. I draw this conclusion as a candidate for Pinecrest

Village Council who has reached out to various restaurant owners.

Some tell me that they have approached the Village about using parking spaces in

front of their stores so that tables can be set up following social distancing

guidelines set by Miami-Dade County. Others say they have sought permission to

reach out to their non-restaurant neighbors for the use of some of their space.

Unfortunately, they were turned down because their desires are out of synch with

Pinecrest’s present regulations. At least one restaurant owner told me his relations

with the Village are peachy but another was skeptical about this, saying in actuality

the owner was distraught but didn’t want to be candid with me for fear of

jeopardizing good relations with the Village when needed the most.

Pinecrest’s restaurant owners have been left feeling deflated and helpless in the face

of a financial emergency that threatens their livelihoods and those of their staff

members, not to mention everyone’s families. The sense of urgency is particularly

acute among owners of locally-owned restaurants that are not franchise operations

with drive-throughs capable of picking up some of the slack in traffic.

I have learned that other municipalities have created specific programs to help

alleviate the economic impact during and after COVID.

Among them is Coral Gables. While the Gables has a well-deserved reputation of

having really tough zoning ordinances, the city now offers temporary outdoor

dining permits. These will be available to restaurants through January 15, 2021.

They allow for the use of private walkways, parking and driving areas (with

permission of owners) as table spaces.

Besides offering describing how to obtain these permits, the city’s website provides

clear instructions including diagrams on how to set up the dining areas.

Communication is key and having an updated website that is user friendly makes a

huge difference during these troubled times.

While Coral Gables’ situation may be a bit different from ours in some respects, I

think this solution is a good model for us to follow.

Coming from the private sector and having worked on crisis management teams, I

know that every crisis is a learning experience. Having worked in the seafood

industry, we prepared for every type of disaster using mock recalls and specialized

training. Most importantly, at the end of the crisis we always learned what we could

do better next time and make changes to reflect that.

Let’s not wait for me to get onto the Council to act. There is no meeting in August.

Short of scheduling an emergency session, I invite current sitting Council members

to bring this idea forth for consideration at the September meeting. At present we

don’t know when it will be safe to dine indoors. Perhaps relaxed rules should be

designed to remain in effect for an indefinite period until Council decides the time is

right to tighten them up.

Laura McNaughton is a candidate for Pinecrest Village Council, Seat 3.