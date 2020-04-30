Local Teens Sews Masks for The Palace Suites

Minnie Rosenblum, a junior at NSU University School in Davie, recently donated masks to The Palace Suites to supplement PPE supplies at the an independent living community.

The teen has also used her sewing talents to create masks for residents at The Palms, an active retirement community in Weston, the city where she resides.

“I just like helping others and hope these brighten someone’s day,” she said.

Rosenblum has made over 300 masks and was going strong until a nationwide shortage of elastic slowed her efforts. It’s a great break from home schooling during the Broward’s shelter-in-place orders. Not only are her masks practical, they are also stylish; with popular prints being the starry night, cow print and butterflies. Rosenblum’s hobby started about seven years ago when she took sewing lessons and has been enjoying it ever since.

