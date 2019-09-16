Locally Produced Horror Film Gets Wide Release

The New Feature Horror Film “Investigation 13” was released on DVD and VOD services on Tuesday, September 10.

“Getting to work with my brother on a fun and chilling original story in my favorite film genre, has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I can’t thank producer Rolando Viñas enough for letting me be a part of this incredible journey,” said Chris Davies.

Based on an original script by Clay Smith and revised by Rolando Vinas and Krisstian de Lara, the locally shot and edited “Investigation 13” incorporates traditional narrative story-telling, as well as numerous forms of pioneering technology, including found footage, hand-held cameras, surveillance cameras, and smart glasses, Investigation 13 is a new-age fright-fest chronicling the tale of a group of college science students investigating the urban legend of The Mole Man, an ex-patient said to still be residing within the walls of the Black Grove Asylum. When members of the group start missing, they soon learn that this myth is more real than they thought, making this 13th investigation one they will come to regret.

Screen icon Meg Foster (“Twin Peaks,” They Live) stars in mesmerizingly unnerving “Investigation 13,” premiering on digital and DVD from Uncork’d Entertainment.

Investigation 13 was shot on location in many familiar South Florida locations and included brother duo Harrison C. Davies and Chris Davies who served as the co-producer and film editor respectively. Both Harrison and Chris were born and raised in Miami Shores and both grew up attending Miami Country Day School, where Chris graduated in 2007 and Harrison 2009. Harrison currently serves on the Alumni Board at MCDS as well.