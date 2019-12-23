Marines Toys for Tots Drive

A lovely reception hosted by the Intercontinental Doral for Whites Art Gallery featured some amazing artists also served to collect Toys for Tots. Pictured here with the Marines Toys for Tots collection box that night are (l-r) : US Marine Corporal Camilo Locano, Community Newspapers’ Gloria Burns, Whites Art Gallery’s Yeniree Balnco, Intercontinental Hotel’s GM Randal Pasut , US Marine Sergeant Christian Horne and Nubielena Medina, NMG Consulting.

