Meet the Candidates with Mitch Panter

2020 Meet The Candidates Forum

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at noon

Calling all candidates running for School Board, Council, Judicial, or Mayoral seats representing Pinecrest or Palmetto Bay… we want to hear from you!

On Tuesday, July 21, the Pinecrest Business Association and the Palmetto Bay Business Association will host a joint “Meet the Candidates” forum on Zoom at noon.

Moderated by Mitch Panter, managing partner of Panter, Panter & Sampedro, candidates will have two minutes to address business leaders and professionals in South Dade.

Candidates interested in participating must RSVP to Mitch at mpanter@panterlaw.com or (305) 662-6178 no later than July 14.

Interested in attending the event as a guest? Be sure to register early!

This is a free event for members and non-members.

Attendee RSVP

Candidate RSVP