Miami-Dade County: Who Makes Sure the County Delivers?

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The county budget has been approved. Now what?

Every taxpayer in Miami-Dade County should be asking that question. We are talking about billions of dollars in public money, and once the votes are cast, the real work begins. Who makes sure the money is spent wisely? Who checks whether projects finish on time? And who answers to taxpayers when the promises pile up but the results don’t?

I have said for some time that Miami Dade should strive to be the best-run county in America. That won’t happen through budget votes, press conferences or splashy program announcements. It hap pens when government sets clear goals, measures performance and owns the results. With a budget of about $14.3 billion for the 2026-27 fiscal year, the public de serves more than assurances that every thing is under control. We deserve proof of what our money is buying.

A Simple, Public Scoreboard Here is what I want to see: a simple, public scoreboard that shows residents how county government is performing. Every major department should have clear goals and firm deadlines. For example:

• Road projects: If the county approves one, tell us what it will cost, when it will be finished and whether it is on schedule.

• Cost overruns and delays: If a project goes over budget or misses its deadline, ex plain why.

• Contracts: If the county awards one, show taxpayers what they are paying for and whether the contractor is delivering.

• Customer service: If a department promises better service, publish the numbers. How many complaints came in? How many were resolved? How long did residents wait for an answer?

These are basic questions. Taxpayers should not have to file public records re quests or make endless phone calls to get answers.

Accountability Can’t Stop at the Vote The mayor and the 13 county commissioners each have important jobs. The mayor’s administration runs county operations and carries out the budget. Commissioners approve the budget, set policy and provide oversight. They won’t always agree, but accountability cannot end when the budget passes. The public needs to know who is responsible for turning ap proved spending into promised results. When a project falls behind, a contract fails to deliver or a department keeps missing its goals, someone needs to explain what went wrong and how it will be fixed.

And let’s be clear: Spending the money is not the same as doing the job. No department should earn a passing grade just because it used its entire budget. Did it finish the work? Did it meet its deadline? Did it improve the service? Could it have done the job for less? Those are the measurements that matter.

Employees who save money and improve service should be recognized. Departments that fall short should explain why and show a plan to do better. This is not an attack on government employees. It is about respecting the taxpayers who pay their salaries and fund the services they provide.

Miami-Dade has the resources, the work force and the responsibility to set a high standard for local government. But a reputation as one of the best-run counties in America has to be earned with results, not claimed with slogans. Publish the goals. Track the spending. Report the progress. Make it easy for every resident to under stand. The budget has been approved.

Now it is time to deliver. The budget has been approved. The mayor and all 13 com missioners should make accountability a priority and show residents exactly what their tax dollars are accomplishing. Judge county government not by how much it spends or how many programs it announces, but by whether it gets the job done.

To reach Grant with questions, comments or ideas, call or text 305-323-8206.

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