Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving Camp at Evelyn Greer Park

On Friday, November 29th, the Miami Dolphins will host a one-day Thanksgiving football camp at Evelyn Greer Park. The non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-14 and allows youth athletes to spend the day developing their football fundamentals. Campers will have the opportunity to work with Dolphins alumni and Junior Dolphins development coaches on skills, drills and contests throughout the day.

“We’re extremely excited to be hosting a Thanksgiving camp in the Village of Pinecrest for the first time,” said Miami Dolphins Director of Youth Programs and Camps RaShuana Hamilton. “Our Junior Dolphins program focuses on providing a premier experience for players of all skill levels to train and learn the game of football in a fun and safe environment and we’re looking forward to coaching these athletes at Evelyn Greer Park.”

All participants will receive a Junior Dolphins T-shirt, camp day photo, Junior Dolphins certificate of completion and a chance to win Dolphins prizes and giveaways. Register at https://miamidolphins.leagueapps.com/events

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.