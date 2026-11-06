Midlife in Conversation: The Grief We Don’t Always Name

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When we hear the word grief, most of us think about the loss of someone we love.

But what about the losses that don’t come with a memorial service, sympathy cards, or even recognition from others?

● A role or identity we’ve outgrown but aren’t quite sure how to leave behind.

● The end of a marriage.

● A child leaving home.

● A friendship that slowly fades.

● A career that no longer feels meaningful.

● A parent who is still with us, but whose needs and abilities are changing.

● A body that’s changing in ways we didn’t anticipate.

We’re often so focused on moving forward that we forget to acknowledge our losses. We tell ourselves to stay busy or move on when sometimes what we need most is permission to recognize and grieve what has changed.

The truth is we can be grateful for the life we have AND still make time to grieve the life we thought we’d have.

Grief AND hope can coexist.

When Grief Is Really About Identity

What makes midlife transitions particularly challenging is that we’re often on autopilot and grieving more than a circumstance.

We’re grieving a role, a routine, an expectation, or a version of ourselves.

For years, we may have defined ourselves through our relationships, careers, responsibilities, or the people who depended on us.

Then something changes, and it’s crucial to pause and give ourselves permission to explore the uncertainty.

Making Space for What We Feel

One of the challenges I see in my work is how quickly we try to move past uncomfortable emotions.

We want to fix them, explain them, or make them disappear.

However, grief needs acknowledgment, rest, connection, or a space to be expressed in ways that words alone cannot capture.

Our bodies also respond to grief through fatigue, tension, restlessness, or a sense of heaviness.

Gentle movement, breathing, reflection, and supportive connection can offer ways to notice and care for ourselves as we navigate these difficult experiences.

There is no single right way to grieve, and there is no universal timeline for moving forward.

Through my Brave Bites Forward™ approach, I encourage people to be mindful that meaningful change doesn’t always begin with a dramatic decision.

When life changes, I invite you to begin with C.A.R.E.:

C: Call It What It Is

What loss or change have I experienced that I haven’t fully acknowledged?

A: Acknowledge What Mattered

What did that person, relationship, role, object, or chapter mean to me?

R: Respond with Compassion

What do I need right now emotionally, physically, or relationally?

E: Embrace One Small Step

What is one intentional choice I can make to support myself?

That next step might be reaching out to a friend, setting a boundary, allowing yourself to rest, moving your body, or seeking additional support.

Moving Forward

One of the biggest misconceptions about grief is that moving forward means letting go of everything that came before.

We can honor what mattered, carry meaningful memories, and acknowledge the experiences that shaped us while remaining open to new possibilities.

Midlife isn’t simply about what we’re losing. It’s also about discovering who we’re becoming.

Grief and growth can walk alongside each other.

We can’t always choose the changes and losses life brings. We can decide how we C.A.R.E. for ourselves as we navigate them.

The next chapter begins with One Brave Bite Forward.

Jennifer Warren Medwin, MS, is the founder of Brave Bites Forward and JWM Coaching. As a Midlife Transition & Empowerment Strategist, she helps individuals navigate divorce, family transitions, and life’s next chapter with clarity, confidence, and purpose.www.JWMCoaching.org

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