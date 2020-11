South Beach Seafood Festival partnered up with Milam’s Market this holiday season and are celebrating with a CYBER MONDAY deal just for you. 20% off gift cards available online at milamsmarkets.com for your friends and family . Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays. However you are able to celebrate, appreciate the time we have, indulge however you can, but please remember to do so, safely and responsibly #thatscommunity

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here