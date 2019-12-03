MODERN ACUPUNCTURE® OPENS 54th CLINIC

One of the nation’s fastest growing health and wellness franchises brings accessible and affordable acupuncture to Miami, Florida

Modern Acupuncture® the first franchise to make the natural health and beauty benefits of acupuncture readily available in an accessible and affordable way, is now open in Pinecrest, FL! This clinic marks the 2nd location to open in Florida, and 54th in the nation. With 300 more under construction across the U.S.

Modern Acupuncture was created to lead a movement in propelling acupuncture into the 21st Century, using its motto “Let’s Tingle” to bring acupuncture to the masses. The company’s goal is to revolutionize health, beauty, and wellness with a natural and evidence-based solution to the stressors of the modern lifestyle. Modern Acupuncture offers affordable memberships encouraging patients to include acupuncture treatments in their regular health, beauty, and wellness routines. According to the World Health Organization, acupuncture is an all-natural and holistic treatment clinically proven to alleviate chronic pain, relieve stress, and treat over 30 diseases and conditions. Cosmetic acupuncture is clinically proven to improve fine lines and wrinkles, signs of aging, acne, and improve general skin health. The company is on pace to provide over 300,000 patient treatments by the end of 2019 and plans to triple in size in 2020.

Modern Acupuncture offers an enhanced acupuncture experience where unlike traditional acupuncture, it does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. Acupuncture utilizes tiny needles (smaller than a human hair) to access distinct points on the body to help restore balance, alleviate pain, reduce stress, promote relaxation, and improve overall well-being. Facial acupuncture is an all-natural, toxin-free approach to firmer, smoother, and younger-looking skin, with an overall glow.

Treatments are quick and painless—the whole experience takes 30 minutes, and pre-scheduled appointments, as well as walk-ins, are always available. To celebrate the grand opening, Modern Acupuncture Pinecrest will offer a free first treatment, as well as special, discounted prices on unlimited memberships for its Founding Members.

“Acupuncture saved me from back surgery ten years ago,” said Chad Meisinger, Modern Acupuncture regional developer in the Orange County market. “Acupuncture changed my life and was a pill-free option to treat debilitating pain. I also witness patients discovering how acupuncture positively impacts their lives every day. I look forward to providing this type of natural healing for as many people as possible with Modern Acupuncture.”

Enjoy a blissful escape in our Zen Lounge as you recline in our zero-gravity chairs for your service. The open and spa-like space also makes this the ideal space for couples and groups to spend 30 minutes relaxing and positively impacting their health.

Our mission is to make lives better through health and wellness programs for non-profits, for awareness and education, for military and first responders, for retirement homes looking to treat elderly patients, for students and families, and for any group looking to improve their life with acupuncture.

Acupuncture is administered by acupuncturists who are licensed professionals with masters or doctorates of Chinese Medicine. On average in the United States, it takes more than 2,000 hours to be eligible to earn an acupuncture license. Modern Acupuncture is a proud partner of the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM®) and provides ongoing training by their clinical team in collaboration with Robert Doane, EAMP, L.AC., DIPL., C.H., co-founder at Modern Acupuncture and world-renowned acupuncturist.

The Pinecrest clinic is located at 7880 SW 104 St. Suite A-105. Miami, FL 33156, in the Whole Foods/Target Shopping Center. The location is open Monday – Friday from 10am – 8pm, Saturday from 10am – 6pm, and Sunday from 10am – 5pm. For more information, or to book an appointment, call 305-274-5747 or visit our website at https://www.modernacupuncture. com/florida/miami/pinecrest- fl004. This clinic is owned and operated by serial entrepreneurs, Wayne Retsema and Lourdes Martinez, who in addition, are multi-unit franchisees of Florida’s top Massage Envy’s located in South Miami, Brickell, and Country Walk.