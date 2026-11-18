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Pinecrest Gardens transforms into a dazzling holiday wonderland this December as Nights of Lights returns select evenings from Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 27 on select nights. Sparkling light displays wind through the botanical garden’s pathways and cast a warm glow over the landscape. Different nights bring live music, visits with Santa and the Grinch, and family-friendly activities.

The festival takes place on select evenings, running from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and select Sundays from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest, 33156. Tickets are available at pinecrestgardens.org/nol and at the door, though advance purchase is recommended.

Opening Weekend: Nights of Lights kicks off Friday, Dec. 4, with a festive Banyan Bowl performance by Maria Verdeja School of the Arts and a 7 p.m. tree lighting featuring carolers and Megan Markus, the Village of Pinecrest’s inaugural poet laureate. The celebration continues Saturday, Dec. 5, as Dance Empire takes the stage and the Meadow glows for a Chanukah menorah lighting at 8 p.m.

Holiday Traditions: Families can visit with Santa from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on select nights through Dec. 23, and the Grinch stirs up mischief Dec. 11, 12 and 19. Story time runs from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. every festival night. Carolers perform from 8:30 to 9 p.m. on select evenings. A different lineup of holiday vendors sets up each night, and guests can sip signature drinks, including coquito, a gingerbread white russian and a peppermint espresso martini. The accessible playground also stays open during the event.

Live Performances: The Banyan Bowl amphitheater comes alive with a rotating lineup of local talent, from mariachi performers to dancers, youth musicians and a full orchestra. The performances below are included with your ticket, unless otherwise noted:

Dec. 4: Maria Verdeja School of the Arts

Dec. 5: Dance Empire

Dec. 6: Dance Steps

Dec. 11: Conchita Espinosa Academy

Dec. 12: Allen Harris Sings a Nat King Cole Christmas (additional charge, part of Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens concert series)

Dec. 13: Alhambra Orchestra

Dec. 17: Greater Miami Youth Symphony

Dec. 18, 22 and 23: Mariachis fill the Meadow with lively sounds

Dec. 19: Orquesta La Oferta Tribute to El Gran Combo del Puerto Rico (additional charge, part of Tropical Nights concert series)

Movie Nights in the Meadow: Guests can catch holiday classics under the lights

The Grinch (2018) on Dec. 21 (complete with a popcorn bar and special concessions)

The Polar Express on Dec. 27

Add-On Experiences: Get hands-on with festive crafts and classes, available with separate add-on tickets:

The Jolly Craft Corner from 7 to 9 p.m. on most festival nights

Wreath-making classes (15+) on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Holiday Floral Arrangement classes (15+) on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Tote Bag Design (8+) Dec 17 at 7 p.m.

Cookie Decorating (8+) Dec 18 at 7 p.m.

Ornament Painting (8+) at 7 p.m.

Get tickets and see the full calendar.

“There’s something special about seeing the gardens after dark, when the banyans and pathways take on a whole new character,” said Cristina Blanco, executive director of Pinecrest Gardens. “Nights of Lights invites residents and visitors alike to slow down, gather with the people they love and experience a side of Pinecrest Gardens they can only find in December.”

All tickets are non-refundable and valid only for the selected date. The event takes place rain or shine. Complimentary parking is provided. No pets or outside food and beverages are permitted. All performances and activities are subject to change. Pinecrest Gardens members receive a discount with a valid membership card and photo ID.

Click here to get tickets

ABOUT PINECREST GARDENS

Pinecrest Gardens is a 14-acre botanical garden and cultural venue in Pinecrest, Florida, attracting more than 150,000 visitors annually. Originally Parrot Jungle, the property was acquired by the Village of Pinecrest in 2002 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2011. The gardens hold ArbNet Arboretum accreditation from the Morton Arboretum and feature native wetlands, hardwood hammocks, and a cypress slough. Pinecrest Gardens hosts year-round programming, including concerts in the 530-seat Banyan Bowl amphitheater, art festivals, educational workshops, and community events. For more information, visit.