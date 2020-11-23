No run-offs needed in Pinecrest election results

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the November 3 General Election the residents of Pinecrest turned out in large numbers and the council saw some familiar faces returning while one newcomer will be joining those on the dais.

In the race for Pinecrest Councilmember Seat 1, incumbent Anna Hochkammer received 71.51 percent, or 7,449 votes of 10,416 votes cast and was re-elected. Challenger Harry Speizer received 28.49 percent, or 2,967 votes.

“It is a tremendous honor to be re-elected by my friends and neighbors in Pinecrest,” said Hochkammer. “The Council will have to make tough decisions over the next few years, and I couldn’t be more pleased to share that work with a team of terrific councilmembers, an experienced mayor and our top-notch staff.”

In the race for Pinecrest Councilmember Seat 3, newcomer Shannon Del Prado received 60.66 percent or 6,512 votes of 10,736 votes cast and was elected. Laura McNaughton received 39.34 percent or 4,224 votes.

Del Prado, a lawyer and community activist, is excited she will be serving.

“Niche ranks Pinecrest as the #1 suburb to live in Miami,” said Del Prado. “That came through so clearly during the campaign. Pinecrest residents genuinely love living here. My family and I thoroughly enjoyed canvassing, meeting residents and learning more about our Village during the campaign. To now have the opportunity to build on the excellent foundation that we have will be a joy. And to have the privilege of serving the community I call home, that’s an honor!”

Mayor Joseph M. Corradino, previously elected in November 2016, ran unopposed and was automatically re-elected this year.

“I’m so proud and humbled to have the support of the people of Pinecrest,” said Mayor Corradino. “It’s exciting to be able to continue the things we are doing to protect our character and enhance our quality of life. We will work hard to keep our taxes and crime low, our financial health in excellent condition and provide a concierge level of service to each and every one of our citizens, businesses, and institutions. Together there is nothing we can’t do.”

At the time of this writing all 10 precincts in the village had reported and the results are official. County-wide, of the 1,563,572 registered voters, a total of 1,165,883 ballots were cast. Voter turnout was a record setting 74.57 percent.

The swearing-in ceremony was set to take place on November 20 at noon.