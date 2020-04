On Wednesday, April 15, Panter, Panter & Sampedro (PPS) sponsored a pizza lunch for the Village of Pinecrest Police Department. The pizza was purchased from a favorite local eatery, Apizza Brooklyn.



“It’s important to us to support our local first responders and local businesses during this incredibly difficult time,” says Mitch Panter, managing partner of PPS. “As long-time advocates for supporting the people in our community, this is the least we can do to show our appreciation.”