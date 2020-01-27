Panter, Panter, & Sampedro Names Joshua Wintle as Partner

Panter, Panter & Sampedro (PPS) is proud to announce that Joshua Wintle has been made a Partner in the Firm.

Wintle joined PPS as an attorney in 2008. His practice focuses on complex and catastrophic injury claims. Wintle has participated in multiple jury trials resulting multi-million dollar verdicts and has significant experience in cases focusing on issues of worker’s compensation immunity and construction accident liability. Wintle also provides appellate briefing and support for the firm.

“Josh has been an invaluable part of this firm since the day he started. Since day one he has proven he is up to the challenge and a vital part of our firm fighting for justice on behalf of our clients. I am fortunate to have him by my side,” said David Sampedro.

Outside of the Firm, Wintle has served the community and legal field in various organizations. He is a Past-President of the Young Lawyers Section of the Dade County Bar Association; is a Past-President of the South Miami Kendall Bar Association; and was an inaugural member of Dade Legal Aid Leadership Academy. In addition to his leadership positions, Wintle has been recognized as a Florida Rising Star by the Super Lawyers Magazine and as one of the Top 40 Attorneys Under 40 by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of South Florida.

For more information on PPS, please visit panterlaw.com or call (305) 662-6178.