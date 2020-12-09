Panter, Panter & Sampedro’s Mitch Panter Becomes United Way Miami Executive Member

The law firm of Panter, Panter & Sampedro announces that Mitchell Panter, managing partner, has become a Small Business United 2020-2021 Executive Committee member for United Way Miami. His involvement with the Small Business United Executive Committee will include fundraising to provide for families in need around South Florida and engaging with the community to distribute information about United Way Miami’s mission and ways the community can support their cause.

One such recent example occurred on Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, December 1. Panter advocated to help the United Way Miami to exceed its goal of raising $26,000 to help 500+ local families with infants and toddlers in need in low-income areas in South Florida to receive essential supplies, like diapers, formula and wipes. Upcoming events include the Happy Healthy Holiday Drive, which aims to provide 520+ low-income families in United Way’s Early Head Start programs with a gift for their holidays as well as the 20th Annual Women United Breakfast, which will be a hybrid event including both virtual and small, socially distanced virtual watch parties.

“I am honored to become a member of United Way Miami’s Small Business Executive Committee,” says Mitch Panter. “It has always been a great pleasure of mine to give back and help members of the community throughout various efforts such as scholarships and sponsorships. Joining the the United Way of Miami-Dade aligns perfectly with our vision and values of putting family and community first.”