Panter, Panter & Sampedro’s Mitchell Panter becomes United Way Miami Executive Member

The law firm of Panter, Panter & Sampedro’s managing partner Mitchell Panter has become a Small Business United 2020-2021 Executive Committee member for United Way Miami. His involvement with the Small Business United Executive Committee will include fundraising to provide for families in need around South Florida and engaging with the community to distribute information about United Way Miami’s mission and ways the community can support their cause.

One such recent example occurred on Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, December 1. Panter advocated to help the United Way Miami to exceed its goal of raising $26,000 to help 500+ local families with infants and toddlers in need in low-income areas in South Florida to receive essential supplies, like diapers, formula and wipes. Upcoming events include the Happy Healthy Holiday Drive, which aims to provide 520+ low-income families in United Way’s Early Head Start programs with a gift for their holidays as well as the 20th Annual Women United Breakfast, which will be a hybrid event including both virtual and small, socially distanced virtual watch parties.

“I am honored to become a member of United Way Miami’s Small Business Executive Committee,” says Mitch Panter. “It has always been a great pleasure of mine to give back and help members of the community throughout various efforts such as scholarships and sponsorships. Joining the the United Way of Miami-Dade aligns perfectly with our vision and values of putting family and community first.”

About Panter, Panter & Sampedro

Panter, Panter & Sampedro has been serving the South Florida community for more than 20 years. Brett Panter and Mitchell Panter formed Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A. to provide quality legal service in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability and many other types of law, which enable the firm to represent people injured due to the negligence of others. For more information on the firm, visit panterlaw.com or call 305-662-6178.

About United Way Miami

United Way of Miami-Dade is on a mission to build a stronger Miami — a Miami where all children have the opportunity to learn and thrive, where families are financially secure and where people can live their lives to the fullest because they have the good health to do so — today and for generations to come. With you by our side, we know we can make this vision a reality. We invite you to join us in this life-changing work. For more information, and to make a donation, visit, https://unitedwaymiami.org.