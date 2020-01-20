What’s all this talk about a census and why does it matter?

The decennial census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution and is the foundation of fair and equitable representation in the U.S. Congress. The census data is used to determine how many seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are allotted to each state in order to ensure fair representation. The information is used to draw congressional, state and local districts for our elected representatives and helps to maintain the democratic principle of one person, one vote.

The 2020 Census will also determine how communities, like Pinecrest, get their fair share of funds from the Federal and State governments over the next decade. The data compiled from the 2020 Census will directly affect how more than $1.5 trillion of federal funds is allocated to state and local governments each year. The statistical information gathered can also shape decisions about public health, capital improvements, transportation, education, senior services, and many other public policy matters.

By April 1, 2020, each household will receive an invitation to respond to the short questionnaire. Respondents will have the option of responding online, by phone or via U.S. Mail. The 2020 Census questionnaire will ask for basic information including name, gender, age, race, ethnicity, relationship, and home ownership status. It will take the average household about 5-10 minutes to complete the form. The form will be available in many languages, including Spanish, to ensure that the nation’s increasingly diverse population can answer the questionnaire accurately and completely. The goal is to count everybody, count them only once and count them in the right place.

Responses to the 2020 Census questionnaire are required by law. All responses are used for statistical purposes only. Federal law protects the confidentiality of the data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. Please take a few minutes to respond. Let’s make sure Pinecrest counts! For additional information, please visit www.2020census.gov.