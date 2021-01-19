Pinecrest entrepreneur Lisa Dorfman launches new energy snack line

1 of 4

Pinecrest resident Lisa Dorfman, popularly known as The Running Nutritionist™, has begun a new chapter in her life. An award-winning nutrition expert, author and mental health counselor, Dorfman is set to launch a new healthy snack line called CHI Purpose Driven Energy Bites™.

“Our delicious new energy bites are the perfect nutritious snacks for everyone from busy professionals and family members to elite athletes,” says Dorfman. They come in a variety of flavors and contain organic, vegan, allergen-free and locally sourced ingredients. Shoppers will be able to find them in stores and farmer’s markets as well as online within the next few weeks.”

Dorfman has partnered with a number of South Florida farms to provide ingredients for the snack line, and she also uses produce from her own backyard farm.

In addition to inventing the new snack line and running (Dorfman has completed 34 marathons, multiple triathlons and an Ironman race), Dorfman leads a global integrative culinary sports nutrition and performance practice. She is a licensed integrative nutritionist, registered dietician, board-certified professional counselor, certified chef and certified triathlon and swimming coach, among other achievements. She holds university degrees in psychology and nutrition.

As an expert in integrative nutrition, Dorfman has worked with Olympic athletes, celebrities, resort brands such as Sandals and Ritz-Carlton, and people from all walks of life to preach her gospel of healthy food, fresh tastes and planet-forward cuisine. She has authored eight books including the recently published Legally Lean: Sports Nutrition Strategies for Optimal Health & Performance.

A native New Yorker, Dorfman moved to Miami in 1980 and raised a family of three (daughters Rebecca and Danielle, and son Joseph) with her husband Robert. She was an aspiring flutist until a drunk driver crashed into her car when she was 18 years of age. The trauma, as horrific and painful as it was, forced her to adopt a new philosophy of life, she explains.

“Like the cliché, my life flashed before my eyes the instant I saw headlights heading for me,” she says. “During my recovery, I thought deeply about how each day is truly a gift. I made several decisions about how I would move forward in life. Since I was always athletic and had been a vegetarian since the age of 15, I decided to become a nutritionist specializing in mental health issues and performance. I also resolved to dedicate my life to helping others in need.”

Dorfman plunged into the study of nutrition and psychology and quickly recognized the link between healthy eating and wellbeing. For the past three decades, she has consulted, taught and mentored thousands to achieve and maintain each’s personal best.

“I’m happiest when I can help someone get through the tough times in life by sharing my expertise in culinary nutrition and helping others heal by enjoying delicious, nutritious food. That’s my passion.”